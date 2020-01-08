Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning

The Iranian government has declared January 9th a day of national mourning for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran and those who died after a clash during Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, reports IRNA.
“Expressing condolences to the families of our compatriots who died during the funeral of deceased general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman and those who were killed in the plane crash this morning, the government declares January 9th a day of national mourning,” Iranian government official Ali Rabiei wrote on Twitter.
More than 50 were killed after a clash during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.
On the morning of January 8, a Ukrainian Boeing-737 crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, leaving 177 dead.