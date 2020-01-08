News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
534.16
RUB
7.75
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning
Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

The Iranian government has declared January 9th a day of national mourning for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran and those who died after a clash during Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, reports IRNA.

“Expressing condolences to the families of our compatriots who died during the funeral of deceased general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman and those who were killed in the plane crash this morning, the government declares January 9th a day of national mourning,” Iranian government official Ali Rabiei wrote on Twitter.

More than 50 were killed after a clash during the funeral of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman.

On the morning of January 8, a Ukrainian Boeing-737 crashed near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, leaving 177 dead.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos