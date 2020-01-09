US, Iran exchange messages on de-escalation

The United States and Iran have exchanged messages via the unofficial channel of information exchange over the de-escalation of the conflict between them, the Financial Times reported citing a source.
According to the newspaper, the contact was made on late Wednesday night with the mediation of Switzerland.
The paper concludes that US President Donald Trump's earlier statement on Iran testifies that Washington and Tehran have taken one step back from the five-day threat of war that followed the January 3 killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the Americans.