Newspaper: Armenia political forces throw big New Year parties
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to Zhoghovurd newspaper, Armenia’s political forces have thrown big New Year parties.

Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out how much money the political forces had spent during those pre-holiday gatherings. For example, the [ruling] My Step faction organized its party at Lianna restaurant owned by MP Narek Mkrtchyan of the same faction, where each person himself paid about 11,000 drams for his "chair."

The [opposition] Prosperous Armenia faction spent its New Year's party at Pharaon restaurant complex owned by Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, but they have been reluctant to provide information about the money. Apparently, it was Tsarukyan’s treat.

And, here, the [opposition] Bright Armenia faction held their gathering in the Venezia restaurant complex, where the faction MPs and their assistants were present, and each deputy paid 50,000 drams to cover the total expenses.

The [opposition] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party] held its festive event at Pharaon restaurant complex, each of whom paid for himself, and it totaled 10-12 thousand drams.

And the [former ruling] RPA held its New Year party at the Harsnaqar restaurant complex owned by [RPA ex-MP] Ruben Hayrapetyan. RPA leader [and third President] Serzh Sargsyan also participated in it. According to our information, about 800 people attended the event.
This text available in   Հայերեն
