Newspaper: Death of another Armenia prisoner remains in conscience of law enforcement system

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Davit Tsaghikyan, the brother of Karen Tsaghikyan who died at the Convicts' Hospital on January 7, told the Zhoghovurd daily that his brother had numerous illnesses that were incompatible with his detention. In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, he accused RA Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and the whole RA judicial system in serious crime.
"If there is a man of honor in this country, let him prepare materials, I will substantiate that with the reasons why I accuse them of a crime. This incident put salt on my wound, and accept my statement as a report on crime," he said in a conversation with us.
It turns out that Judge Artur Mkrtchyan presiding over the case and overseeing Prosecutor Artak Karapetyan (…), having an inmate who has illnesses incompatible with detention, did not commute the precautionary measure. And it turns out that the death of another inmate remained in the conscience of the law enforcement system.