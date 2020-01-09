News
Newspaper: Armenia State Revenue Committee targeting lawyers?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia  (RA), the State Revenue Committee (SRC) has entered the offices of the RA lawyers and is inspecting the activities of the lawyers.

Zhoghovurd daily tried to find out details from Ara Zohrabyan, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates, regarding this information.

“If the State Revenue Committee carries out a general tax audit process, it is normal. It would not be normal if we record a directed oversight of specific lawyers in relation to their professional activities.”

According to him, if a lawyer gets money and does not pay taxes, naturally, the tax authority cannot ignore that fact. “We have not received a letter from the SRC to conduct an audit with any lawyer or law firm for 2018-2019. If there have been such cases, then these cases are of great interest to the Chamber of Advocates.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
