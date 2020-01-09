International Studies expert: A little reference that Armenia authorities are unaware of for objective reasons

It is often heard from the ruling circles of Armenia that Armenia is ready to become a mediator in the US-Iran conflict. International Studies expert Suren Sargsyan posted this on Facebook.
"A little reference that the authorities are unaware of for objective reasons," he added. “Iran and the US have always had a direct dialogue channel as needed. It was an exclusive channel, and communication via other channels was simply forbidden.
But history is aware of a case when that channel passed through Armenia for a while, and not so long ago.”