US reports to UN Security Council on readiness for talks with Iran
US reports to UN Security Council on readiness for talks with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Permanent Representative to the UN Kelly Craft has sent a letter to the Organization’s Security Council informing of Washington’s readiness for talks with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region, Reuters reported referring to the document.

According to Kraft, the United States seeks to prevent further threats to international peace and stability or escalation from the Iranian regime.

Tthe Permanent Representative wrote that the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani is justified by Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives the state the right to self-defense.

She also noted that US airstrikes on December 29, 2019 were launched “in response to an escalating series of armed attacks in recent months by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-supported militias on U.S. forces and interests in the Middle East.”

In early January, Washington conducted an operation to kill Soleimani, Iran responded with a missile attack on Iraqi bases, where American troops are stationed. There were no casualties from US troops.
