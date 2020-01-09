Armenia ex-official whose wedding best man was Constitutional Court president is again arrested

YEREVAN. – Norayr Panosyan, whose wedding best man was president Hrayr Tovmasyan of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, was again arrested. Panosyan's lawyer Tigran Atanesyan told about this to reporters today.
“The judicial system is in a much sadder state than under [ex-President] the days of Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan; it's simply destroyed,” Atanesyan said. “A lackey, shameful decision has been made; we will, of course, appeal."
On November 6, 2019, the Criminal Court of Appeal had released Norayr Panosyan from custody on the grounds of lack of reasonable doubt.
The charge against Panosyan was complemented, he was charged also with abuse of power, and a motion to re-arrest him was filed.