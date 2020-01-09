News
US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran
US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The US House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump’s powers to war with Iran, chamber speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release.

"Last week, the Trump administration conducted a provocative and disproportionate military airstrike targeting high-level Iranian military officials," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday.

"The administration took this action without consulting Congress," she added. "This action endangered our service members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran. Since then, the president has made clear that he does not have a coherent strategy to keep the American people safe, achieve deescalation with Iran and ensure stability in the region."

Pelosi said military operations against Iran were a matter of concern, NBC News reported.

In her statement, Pelosi said members of Congress "have serious, urgent concerns about the administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the president's insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the administration's briefing today."
