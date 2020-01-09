News
Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump discussed the situation in Iraq and the crash of Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine’s International Airlines near Tehran, the Canadian Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.

The statement noted that the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and further steps regarding Iran. The Canadian PM and the American president discussed the need for a thorough investigation to establish the causes of the crash in Iran.

Trudeau and Trump have agreed to stay in touch and continue to work together with other members of the international community to ensure security and stability in the Middle East.

The Boeing 737-800 Ukraine International Airlines flying to Kyiv crashed shortly after leaving Tehran's airport early Wednesday morning. According to official figures, all 176 people died: 167 passengers from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan and nine crew members.

On Wednesday night, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliation operation for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Land-to-ground missiles were fired from Iran at the Ain Assad Air Base in western Iraq and the base in Erbil, where the US military contingent is located. According to Washington, none of the US citizens was injured in the blow, only material damage was done.
