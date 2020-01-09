World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday published an annual forecast for the state of the world economy, according to which its growth in 2020 will be 2.5%, RIA Novosti reported.
Global economic growth is projected to reach 2.5% in 2020, as investment and trade are gradually recovering after a significant weakening last year, But the risks of a decrease remain, the press service said.
Growth among advanced economies is generally expected to decline to 1.4% in 2020, partly due to continued weakness in manufacturing, and growth in emerging and developing economies will accelerate this year up to 4, 1%.
WB forecasts US economic growth will slow to 1.8% this year, reflecting the negative impact of previous price increases and increased uncertainty.
The growth of the euro zone to fall to the revised downward 1% in 2020 on weak industrial activity.
WB experts forecast a further moderate slowdown in China to 5.9% in 2020 against a background of a number of external and internal problems, including the continuing influence of trade tension. Regional growth in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding China is projected to recover slightly to 4.9%.