Brazilian President not to take part at Davos Economic Forum

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on January 21-24. At the same time, plans for a visit to India remain in force, leader’s spokesperson Otavio Rego Barros said Wednesday.
According to him, the cancellation of the trip is not connected with the aggravation of the situation in the Middle East.
The President considered various aspects of this trip: economic, political and security issues. And by a combination of factors, he decided that this time he would refuse to participate in the forum, Barros said.
Barrus recalled that the Brazilian leader took part in the WEF last year, and this time he plans to send a representative to the event without specifying his position.
According to the spokesperson, Bolsonaro does not intend to cancel his India’s visit, where he was invited as a special guest to celebrate Republic Day.