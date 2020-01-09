Survey: Western European countries least share Trump's foreign policy

Residents of Western Europe least support the foreign policy of US President Donald Trump.
According to the results of a survey conducted by the American organization Pew Research Center, a total of 37 thousand people from 32 countries of the world took part in the study, RIA Novosti reported.
Thus, 64% of respondents do not trust the foreign policy of the head of the White House, while 29% support his course.
The interlocutors, in particular, do not support Washington’s tariff policy (68% against and 18% for) and the American administration’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal (52% against and 29% for). Only US talks with the North Korea received more approving than negative reviews - 41% and 36%, respectively.
Respondents were also asked to speak about the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French leader Emmanuel Macron. Trump received the lowest rating.