News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iran publishes first results of Boeing crash investigation
Iran publishes first results of Boeing crash investigation
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Ukrainian Boeing that crashed in Tehran caught fire even before a collision with the ground, a report by the Iranian civil aviation organization said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was visible on the plane and spread over its fuselage, RIA Novosti reported referring to a document.

The flight path of the liner indicates that after a malfunction a crew turned it back to the airport, while the pilots did not report an emergency on board.

The tragedy occurred the previous morning: the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine’s International Airlines, flying to Kyiv, crashed shortly after departure from the airport in Tehran: 176 people were killed. According to preliminary data, the engine accident became the cause of the crash.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed
Razmik Abrahamyan, Liana Karapetyan and D. Grigoryan have been released on bail…
Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
The statement noted that the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and further steps regarding Iran…
ICAO warns against speculation about causes of plane crash in Iran
The organization’s leadership stresses the need to refrain from any speculation about the reasons...
 January 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine
Entertaining and concert events should be canceled..
 Armenia ex-official whose wedding best man was Constitutional Court president is again arrested
“A lackey, shameful decision has been made; we will, of course, appeal,” his attorney said…
 Comedic actor is deemed injured party in Yerevan incident
On January 3, police received a call that a man had struck Azoyan in the Hrazdan Gorge…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos