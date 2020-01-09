News
European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan
European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Parliament will not observe the snap elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 9 this year, European Parliament said in a statement.

According to the statement, if any member of the European Parliament decides to observe these elections, he will do it on his own behalf, and under no circumstances will he represent the point of view or position of the European Parliament, Turan reported.

The reason for the refusal is not named. During the previous elections, a number of representatives of the European Parliament carried out monitoring in Azerbaijan. However, their conclusions criticized the democratic forces, which accused the European parliamentarians that they knowingly did not notice the numerous violations and in fact justified the falsifications.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
