Armenia's Pashinyan: In 2019 we managed to solve all short-term issues on our agenda

YEREVAN. – 2019 was a successful year, and during 2018-2019 we managed to solve all short-term issues on our agenda. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the beginning of the government session today.
According to him, the year 2020 should become a time for them to become more involved in solving strategic problems.
"We have started the year 2020 quite well, and in fact, the updated concept that we have proposed to the citizens of Armenia has justified itself," the Prime Minister added. “During the days of the New Year, and up until now, tourists were visible on the streets of Yerevan and in the territory of Armenia. The numbers are not yet summed up, but the visual picture is like that."