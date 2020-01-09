News
PM: Budget airlines will bring non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia
PM: Budget airlines will bring non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


YEREVAN. – Budget airlines will bring the non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia, who are potential customers for small and medium-sized businesses, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today's session of the Armenian government.

According to him, the government has exempted microbusinesses from taxes, and it says a field created for them to earn their living with their own intellect and initiative.

"This is our formula," Pashinyan said. “We are building roads, kindergartens, and other infrastructure to make communication with these potential customers and product and service providers as easy as possible. This is the model of living well in Armenia.

And the long-term formula for living well is education. ”

The PM also touched upon economic growth, noting: “We expect quite high economic growth for 2019, and in 2020 our economic growth should be better than in 2019. The government must make very serious efforts. But the government's biggest effort is as follows: to be guided by a medical principle: first, not to hinder businesses and businesses conductors from producing results, and where we can help, we will help solve their problems."
