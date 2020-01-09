Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

On January 8, Armenia's Ambassador Garen Nazarian presented his letter of credence to Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.
At the ensuing meeting, Nazarian conveyed to the warm greetings and gratitude of the Armenian political leadership and the Armenian people for their historic mission of helping the needy in the world. The Armenian diplomat also expressed his willingness to make efforts to further develop bilateral relations.
Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, in turn, highly praised the mutually trusting relations, noting that the Christian system of values is a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral friendly relations, and expressed his admiration for the ability of the Armenian people to defend their faith and continually build their progress and prosperity through personal sacrifice and dedication.
At the meeting, Ambassador Nazarian also presented Yerevan's views on the latest developments in the region, highly appreciating the Sovereign Military Order of Malta’s approaches toward preventing violations and crimes against minorities in the Middle East, as well as taking a clear stance on international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.