US Appeal Court allows Trump administration to spend Pentagon budget for Mexican wall

A federal appeals court allowed the Trump administration to use billions of dollars in military construction money to build a long-promised wall along the border with Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the source, although the new decision is not final, the presidential administration has received a green light now on the use of part of the military budget.
Trump has been pursuing a policy of reducing illegal migration since his election. He promised to build a wall on the land border with Mexico before the 2016 elections. The issue of building the wall caused a budget crisis in late 2018 - early 2019. As a result, Trump was unable to get the money requested from Congress and redistributed other budget items for the construction of barriers on the border.
According to Trump, the 500-550-mile wall will be built for the next election in 2020.