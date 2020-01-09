Armenia Security Council chief: We have been able to develop evacuation plan, crisis response plan

YEREVAN. – In our estimation, the situation is becoming more de-escalating, and we hope that there will be a general calm in the coming days. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council (SC) of Armenia, said this in a conversation with reporters today, talking about the current US-Iran relations and their possible developments.

"Of course, we [Armenia] are always preparing for the worst," he said. "We have done very extensive work, both during the Syrian crisis and the Iranian crisis. We can say that our institutional capacity has increased, we have been able to develop both an evacuation plan and a crisis response plan. ”

Asked whether Armenia is going to act as a mediator between the United States and Iran, the SC secretary said: “Such an option has not been discussed yet. Of course, we want the conflict to be resolved as soon as possible, and we see our role more in continuing the dialogue with both sides. If need be, we are ready for any option to help mitigate the conflict as much as possible. ”

Journalists inquired whether there were concerns regarding the economic security of Armenia, and Armen Grigoryan replied: “At this moment we have no problem i terms of economic security. We have discussed all the options (...). We have already found the solution to all the alternative roads. (…) we are ready in all respects; of course, unless there are force majeure situations.”