Armenia PM: We do not have any pretensions to be “father of the people”

YEREVAN. – At today's cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred to their slogan "Armenia is my home, the people—[my] family," and noted that there were comments that the ideology of this slogan was that the head of state would receive the status of "father of the people."

"I want to remind [you] that it is not just fathers that exist in the family," he said. "There exist children, brothers, and sisters, and we have long established our ideological logic."

The Prime Minister noted that they see the function of the “head of government” exclusively in the form of service to the citizens of Armenia.

"We do not have any pretensions to be 'father of the people,' or I do not know what, because we consider the people our employer," he said. "We are servants, and we must do our service maximum sincerely, effectively, and to the end."