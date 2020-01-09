Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'

Iranian senior commander Abdollah Aragh said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will take 'harsher revenge soon', The Mirror reported.

Iran plans to take "harsher" revenge "soon" over the death of its top general, a senior commander has warned.

On Wednesday night, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliation operation for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani as a result of an American special operation in Iraq. Land-to-ground missiles were fired from Iran at Ain Assad Air Base in western Iraq and the base in Erbil, where the US military contingent is located. According to Washington, none of the US citizens was injured in the blow, only material damage was done.

US President Donald Trump made a public statement on Wednesday, where he said that Washington would limit itself to introducing new sanctions and continuing the policy of maximum pressure on Iran. Media later reported that the US Permanent Representative to the UN, Kelly Craft, sent a letter to the UN Security Council, in which she said that the US was ready for talks with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region.