News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'
Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian senior commander Abdollah Aragh said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will take 'harsher revenge soon', The Mirror reported.

Iran plans to take "harsher" revenge "soon" over the death of its top general, a senior commander has warned.

On Wednesday night, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliation operation for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani as a result of an American special operation in Iraq. Land-to-ground missiles were fired from Iran at Ain Assad Air Base in western Iraq and the base in Erbil, where the US military contingent is located. According to Washington, none of the US citizens was injured in the blow, only material damage was done.

US President Donald Trump made a public statement on Wednesday, where he said that Washington would limit itself to introducing new sanctions and continuing the policy of maximum pressure on Iran. Media later reported that the US Permanent Representative to the UN, Kelly Craft, sent a letter to the UN Security Council, in which she said that the US was ready for talks with Iran without preconditions to reduce tensions in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian analyst: US, Iran not interested in inciting conflict
The Arabologist believes the US continues to maintain its...
 China calls on US and Iran for dialogue
His remarks came commenting on a statement by US President Donald Trump about plans to introduce new economic sanctions on Iran…
Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan has become platform for pressure on Iran from US, Israel
Poghosyan did not rule out that in the future, the US and Israeli special forces would penetrate into Iran from Azerbaijan…
 Armenia Security Council chief: We have been able to develop evacuation plan, crisis response plan
Grigoryan spoke about the current US-Iran relations and their possible developments…
 Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
The statement noted that the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and further steps regarding Iran…
US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran
"The administration took this action without consulting Congress...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos