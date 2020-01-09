News
Thursday
January 09
China calls on US and Iran for dialogue
China calls on US and Iran for dialogue
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

China has called on Iran and the US to resolve the existing contradictions through dialogue and talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday.

His remarks came commenting on a statement by US President Donald Trump about plans to introduce new economic sanctions on Iran.

China has consistently advocated the settlement of international issues based on the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations, it is necessary through dialogue, talks and other peaceful means to resolve existing mutual contradictions, he said calling on all parties to adhere to the political vector of resolving the problem and to take real steps to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

US-Iran relations have further escalated after the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in early January as a result of an American special operation. Iran fired missiles at bases in Iraq, where the US military is located. According to Washington, none of the US citizens were injured. After the strike, Washington said it would limit itself to introducing new sanctions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
