Decision on bringing charge against Armenia Constitutional Court President appealed

Abkhazia President may declare martial law

Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal

Abkhazia’s parliament speaker Valery Kvarchia hospitalized with heart attack

Commander: Iran was ready to fire hundreds of missiles in the first hours

Armenian PM's press secretary quits, WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia, 09.01.20 digest

Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal

Bright Armenia faction organizing meetings with heads of country's security sector

Armenian government holds discussion on country's energy system

European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal

Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet

No administrative proceedings to be applied for not airing Armenian national anthem

EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal

MFA: Issue of deploying US military bases in Georgia is not considered

Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country

Armenia army chief discusses politico-military situation in region

Catholicos Aram I declares 2020 as "Year of Armenians in Need of Special Care"

US Appeal Court allows Trump administration to spend Pentagon budget for Mexican wall

Analyst: Armenia's domestic policy needs to be satiated with institutional reforms in 2020

Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent

Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head

Prisoners of convicts hospital in Armenia stop hunger strike

Chinese Vice Premier to sign first stage trade deal in US

Torosyan: Armenia Health Ministry not making financial savings by closing Maralik maternity hospital

Pope Francis expresses concern over US-Iran conflict

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office says Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda

Armenia PM: Historical strip under Yerevan Republic Square to be turned into museum section (PHOTOS)

Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service on death of Iran's Soleimani

Armenia Health Minister to go on 8-day vacation

ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP

Dollar drops in Armenia

Analyst: There are strong anti-Iranian moods in Azerbaijan

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court

Survey: Western European countries least share Trump's foreign policy

More than billion animals die in Australian forest fires

Analyst: Iran may freeze investments in Armenia due to US sanctions

Footages of consequences of American base shelling in Iraq published

Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case

Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal

Armenian analyst: US, Iran not interested in inciting conflict

Armenia “mothers in black”: We demand that PM Nikol Pashinyan meet with us

Artsakh President sends congratulatory letter to Armenian 1st President

Newly appointed CSTO Secretary General Zas officially starts his work

Armenia to join Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances

China calls on US and Iran for dialogue

Brazilian President not to take part at Davos Economic Forum

Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan has become platform for pressure on Iran from US, Israel

Armenia PM: We do not have any pretensions to be “father of the people”

Armenia Security Council chief: We have been able to develop evacuation plan, crisis response plan

Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects

Iranian senior commander warns of 'harsher revenge soon'

Armenia Science Committee has new chairman

World Bank publishes forecast of global economic growth

Armenia government proposes banning export of timber, some of its products to non-EEU countries

Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyer continues submission of petition launched in December

King Harald V hospitalized

WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia for 2020, 5.2% in 2021 and 2022

Armenia ex-ruling party makes note in book of mourning for General Soleimani (PHOTOS)

PM: Budget airlines will bring non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia

Armenian 2nd President's trial continue in Yerevan

Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed

Armenia ambassador presents letter of credence to head of Sovereign Military Order of Malta

Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran

Armenia premier: We all expect that 2020 will be better year in terms of tourism

US Congress to vote to limit Trump's powers over Iran

ICAO warns against speculation about causes of plane crash in Iran

European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan

Armenia's Pashinyan: In 2019 we managed to solve all short-term issues on our agenda

International Studies expert: A little reference that Armenia authorities are unaware of for objective reasons

Iran publishes first results of Boeing crash investigation

January 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine

US reports to UN Security Council on readiness for talks with Iran

Armenia PM calls emergency minister back from vacation

Prince Harry and his wife quit as senior royals

Armenia government holding first Cabinet meeting of new year

Well-known Armenian musicologist Ruben Terteryan dies

Armenia ex-official whose wedding best man was Constitutional Court president is again arrested

World oil prices going up

Armenia PM press secretary quits

Trump, Netanyahu have phone conversation

Newspaper: Armenia political forces throw big New Year parties

Newspaper: Death of another Armenia prisoner remains in conscience of law enforcement system

Newspaper: Armenia State Revenue Committee targeting lawyers?

US, Iran exchange messages on de-escalation

Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity

Iranian government declares January 9 day of national mourning

617 candidates registered to run in snap elections in Azerbaijan

Turkish Airlines terminates flights to and from Iran and Iraq

Russian MFA official on attack on US military facilities in Iraq

UN welcomes US President's statement on Iran

Armenia President offers condolences to Ukrainian and Iranian counterparts

Armenia PM sends telegrams of condolence to Ukraine and Iran Presidents

Trump: US will impose additional punishing economic sanctions on Iran

Armenia PM sends congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz

Trump: No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran

Armenia's Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sanchez on re-election as Spanish PM

Putin and Erdogan say Soleimani’s assassination undermines stability and security of region

Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran, killing all people aboard, Iran attacks US bases in Iraq, 08.01.20 digest

Iraq: This is serious crisis threatening it, the region, and the world with a devastating, comprehensive war

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee: No ground to terminate flights through Iran's airspace yet