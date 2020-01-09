Analyst: Armenia's domestic policy needs to be satiated with institutional reforms in 2020

In 2020, Armenia’s domestic policy has to be satiated with institutional changes, and Armenia will need to work on shaping and implementing a development strategy. This is what head of the International Center for Human Development NGO Tevan Poghosyan told reporters today.
He highlighted the importance of the efforts of all Armenians to hold events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Azerbaijan’s capital.
“It is also important to hold worthy elections in Karabakh and show the level of democracy of the electoral processes once again. In addition, it is necessary to follow and see the results of the elections in Azerbaijan and what the results can mean for Armenia,” the analyst stated.
On February 9, 2020, Azerbaijan will hold snap parliamentary elections, and Karabakh will hold regular parliamentary and presidential elections in late March.