EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal

The EU said Israel’s plans to create new settlements in the Palestinian territories do not correspond to international law, European External Action Spokesperson said Thursday.
“On January 5 and 6, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of almost two thousand housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the retroactive approval of already existing constructions, some of which were built on private Palestinian land. This decision follows other settlement-related developments in recent months, including in particularly sensitive places such as East Jerusalem and Hebron,” the statement said.
The UN Security Council adopted resolution 2334 in 2016, demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel, in its turn, said it would not comply with the provisions of this document.