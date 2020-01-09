News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal
EU says Israel's plans to create new settlements are illegal
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU said Israel’s plans to create new settlements in the Palestinian territories do not correspond to international law, European External Action Spokesperson said Thursday.

“On January 5 and 6, the Israeli authorities approved the construction of almost two thousand housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including the retroactive approval of already existing constructions, some of which were built on private Palestinian land. This decision follows other settlement-related developments in recent months, including in particularly sensitive places such as East Jerusalem and Hebron,” the statement said.

The UN Security Council adopted resolution 2334 in 2016, demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel, in its turn, said it would not comply with the provisions of this document.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament refuses to observe snap elections in Azerbaijan
If any member of the European Parliament decides to observe these elections...
 EU invites Iranian foreign minister to Brussels
“Josep Borrell expressed his deep concern about the latest increase of violent confrontations in Iraq...
 EU warns Turkey of conflict escalation threat in Libya in case of military intervention
"The European Union expresses its strong concern about Turkey’s Grand National Assembly’s decision on Thursday...
 French President signs law allowing ratification of Armenia-EU deal
The law is numbered 2019-1447...
 My step ruling bloc: 15 countries ratified EU-Armenia deal this year
“Only 5 countries remained that have not yet completed the ratification process…
Yerevan hosts discussion on margins of EU-UNDP "EU for Climate" regional program
The event is attended by representatives of embassies, international organizations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos