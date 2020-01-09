Armenia to join Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances

YEREVAN. – At its session today, the Government of the Republic of Armenia approved its legislative initiative on the draft law on ratifying the Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances.
The draft law will be submitted to the Constitutional Court to determine its constitutionality.
The justification of the decision states that the treaty relates to the protection of the performers' rights to audiovisual performances.
The treaty modernizes the rights of singers, musicians, dancers, and actors to audiovisual performances.
Beijing Treaty on Audiovisual Performances is a multilateral treaty which regulates copyright for audiovisual performances and expands the performers' rights.