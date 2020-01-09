News
Armenian analyst: US, Iran not interested in inciting conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

There is already destabilization of the conflict between the US and Iran. Both sides are preparing for elections and aren’t interested in inciting the situation any further. This is what Arabologist Sargis Grigoryan told reporters today.

He stated that there is still a threat. “This time, the sides verified their strength and potential and showed them to each other, but they need to try to solve the existing issues,” he said.

The Arabologist believes the US continues to maintain its impact on the region, even though it is doing this indirectly. “Armenia needs to be enterprising and help debilitate the tension,” Sargis Grigoryan concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
