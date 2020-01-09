News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case
Dispute occurs at Yerevan court hearing of March 1, 2008 case
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A dispute broke out between the two sides during the Yerevan court hearing of the March 1, 2008 case.

A dispute also occurred in the courtroom.

Armenia second President Robert Kocharyan's legal defenders claimed that they had been threatened.

The prosecution objected to the two parties' actions.

Presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan stated that the court considered the objection admissible.

Then the judge has announced that the trial was adjourned until January 14.

Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan's attorneys, said he had not heard the threat, wanted to find out what it was about, and added that they would listen to the recording and then make conclusions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan supporters hold protest outside Yerevan court
"There is no court, law and justice in Armenia," said one supporter…
 Armenian ex-defense minister's lawyer continues submission of petition launched in December
The hearing was adjourned in early December and resumed today...
 Armenian 2nd President's trial continue in Yerevan
The reason for the break was the vacation of Judge Anna Danibekyan...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan's lawyers file cassation appeal
One of his attorneys told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Lawyers of Armenia's second president to appeal to Court of Cassation
The lawyers would file an appeal on January 8 ...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan supporters go to solitary confinement building where he is kept
To congratulate him and 5th Channel TV company owner Armen Tavadyan owner on New Year's…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos