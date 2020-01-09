Armenia “mothers in black”: We demand that PM Nikol Pashinyan meet with us

YEREVAN. – We demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan meet with us, but he does not meet—period. The “mothers in black”—the mothers of deceased soldiers of Armenia—protesting outside the government building said this today.
"The rotted system has stayed the same," said “mother in black” Irina Ghazaryan. "I want Pashinyan to know that no one is doing what he says."
"Let him receive us so that we properly inform him that our criminal cases are in this state, what you order, nothing is done," said Nana Muradyan, another “mother in black”. “Does he not see our struggle, our complaint, our appeal? (…) How long shall we wait?”