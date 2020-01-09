Analyst: There are strong anti-Iranian moods in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijanis tried to disseminate disinformation on various websites to discredit Armenians in Iran, but they failed to achieve their goal due to Armenia’s actions. This is what Azerologist Taron Hovhannisyan told reporters today.
According to him, there are strong anti-Iranian moods in Azerbaijan, and even the authorities are trying to do everything they can to counteract since they see that the situation might get out of hand. “There were even statements that Qassem Soleimani had a pro-Armenian stance in terms of supporting Armenians during the Karabakh war and that he had sympathy for Armenians. The Azerbaijanis were trying to find traces of Armenians in lists and among the last names of victims,” Hovhannisyan said.
However, as the analyst assured, in spite of Baku’s efforts and disinformation, Armenia’s operations were more effective and led to the desired outcome. When asked if Iran views Azerbaijan as a potential adversary in the region due to the active cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan, the analyst stated that Tehran might also assume that Baku and Washington are in cooperation, but there is still no need to talk about the presence of US servicemen in the territory since there is no official information about this.