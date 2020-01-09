News
Footages of consequences of American base shelling in Iraq published
Footages of consequences of American base shelling in Iraq published
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Footages have appeared that show how missile strike affect the American Al Asad Airbase in western Iraq, RIA Novosti reported.

Judging by the video, the buildings were destroyed as a result of the shelling, in addition, a lot of fragments left from the rocket are scattered around the territory.

The dialogue between the US and Iran has been tense for many years; there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On January 3, the US launched a missile strike at an airport in Baghdad and destroyed the head of the Quds special forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran’s Supreme Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani said the country has 13 scenarios for revenge on Washington, even the smallest of which will become America’s nightmare.

On the night of January 8, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the start of a retaliation operation for the assassination of Soleimani. Tehran fired ground-to-ground missiles at the US bases in western Iraq and Erbil, where the US army is located.

By the way, none of the Americans died. The international community calls on the parties to restraint.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
