Ex-director of Armenia National Security Service on death of Iran's Soleimani

Former director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan has posted on his Instagram on the occasion of the death of commander of the Quds Force, general Qassem Soleimani.
The post particularly reads as follows:
“Today I left a note in the book of mourning opened in memory of general Qassem Soleimani at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Armenia.
The death of the legendary general is a heavy loss for not only our friendly nation, but also all mankind since, for years, Qassem Soleimani led and personally participated in the unwavering battle against extremist terrorists, saving not only the Muslims of the Middle East, but also Christians and representatives of other beliefs and many nationalities from ISIS. The death of general Soleimani is a heavy loss, his merit is undeniable, and on this occasion, I expressed deep condolences to the friendly people of Iran.
It is an honor.”