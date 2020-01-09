News
Pope Francis expresses concern over US-Iran conflict
Pope Francis expresses concern over US-Iran conflict
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Pope Francis has expressed his deep concern over the conflict between the US and Iran and has urged to prevent deepening of the conflict, reports RIA Novosti.

“What is particularly troubling are the signals from the Middle East amid the growth of tension between Iran and the United States. These signals first and foremost pose a risk for the slow process of restoration of Iraq and create grounds for a larger conflict that everyone wants to prevent,” the pontiff said.

In this regard, the Pope recalled his call for dialogue that he had made during the traditional Sunday prayer at St. Peter’s Basilica of the Vatican on January 5.

The relations between the US and Iran further intensified after a US special operation following the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in early January. In response to the murder, Iran fired missiles at US military facilities in Iraq. Washington reported that there were no casualties. After the attack, Washington declared that it would limit itself to the imposition of new sanctions in response.
