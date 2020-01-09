Artsakh President sends congratulatory letter to Armenian 1st President

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan sent Thursday a congratulatory letter to Armenian first President Levon Ter-Petrosyan on his 75th birthday anniversary.
"Respected Mr. Ter-Petrosyan,
On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations to You on Your 75th birthday anniversary.
In the high and responsible position of the Republic of Armenia’s first president You have had a great contribution to the establishment, development and strengthening of Armenia and Artsakh.
You have devotedly served the homeland, been by your native people, fought for the realization of their cherished desires, their freedom and independence, brought your invaluable contribution to the Artsakh national liberation movement and organization of the liberation war.
On this memorable day I wish robust health, happiness and all the best to You and all Your relatives and friends," the statement said.