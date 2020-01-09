News
Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet
Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents

During the holidays, officer of the patrol guard battalion of Stepanakert (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), subaltern Vahan Khachatryan found a wallet while he was in service.

“The police verified and found out that the owner of the wallet was fixed-term serviceman of the Defense Army, resident of Kotayk Province of Armenia Azat Hovhannisyan, to whom Vahan Khachatryan returned the wallet today.

Chief of Police of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan praised and expressed words of gratitude to police subaltern Vahan Khachatryan,” as reported the press release issued by the Police of the Republic of Artsakh.
Հայերեն
