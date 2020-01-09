News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Dollar drops in Armenia
Dollar drops in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.62/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.14 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 532.33 (down by AMD 1.83), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 624.85 (down by AMD 3.54), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.84 (up by AMD 0.09) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 284.04, AMD 24,239.69 and AMD 14,988.38, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia government proposes banning export of timber, some of its products to non-EEU countries
Due to the need to protect the environment…
 WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia for 2020, 5.2% in 2021 and 2022
The complete package and details are available on the WB's Facebook page...
 PM: Budget airlines will bring non-luxury segment tourists to Armenia
They are potential customers for small and medium-sized businesses…
 Armenia premier: We all expect that 2020 will be better year in terms of tourism
[But] generally, there are still scenes at [Armenia’s] airports where people leaving the passport area are subjected to group attacks by various service providers…
 Armenia government holding first Cabinet meeting of new year
There are 19 matters on the agenda…
 Analyst: Prices will rise by around 0.5% in Armenia in 2020
The country’s economic growth will be 4.9%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos