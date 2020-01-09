ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has filed a lawsuit against deputy of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan, as reported the Judicial Information System.
The political party demands that the court oblige Arman Babajanyan to publicly apologize for his offensive remarks.
The case has been inscribed to Judge Avag Gabrielyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.
The case concerns Arman Babajanyan’s public speeches in which he particularly referred to the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party as “this force known for being a terrorist in the past”, etc.