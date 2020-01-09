News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP
ARF-D files lawsuit against Armenian MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party has filed a lawsuit against deputy of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan, as reported the Judicial Information System.

The political party demands that the court oblige Arman Babajanyan to publicly apologize for his offensive remarks.

The case has been inscribed to Judge Avag Gabrielyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.

The case concerns Arman Babajanyan’s public speeches in which he particularly referred to the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party as “this force known for being a terrorist in the past”, etc.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos