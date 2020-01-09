Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent

YEREVAN. – Rafayel Sukiasyan, 27, who is charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl, does not accept the charges against him. Sukiasyan's lawyer Artashes Hovhannisyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hovhannisyan said the decision to arrest his client will be appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, the court granted the investigator's motion to arrest Rafael Sukiasyan as a precautionary measure.

Rafayel Sukiasyan has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The young man, who arrested on suspicion of strangling this girl to death in a downtown Yerevan building on the evening of January 5, is serving in the Ministry of Defense.

The girl’s body was found in the bedroom of an apartment of this building.