News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent
Lawyer: Young man accused of Yerevan teenage girl’s murder pleads innocent
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Rafayel Sukiasyan, 27, who is charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl, does not accept the charges against him. Sukiasyan's lawyer Artashes Hovhannisyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hovhannisyan said the decision to arrest his client will be appealed to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Yesterday, the court granted the investigator's motion to arrest Rafael Sukiasyan as a precautionary measure.

Rafayel Sukiasyan has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The young man, who arrested on suspicion of strangling this girl to death in a downtown Yerevan building on the evening of January 5, is serving in the Ministry of Defense.

The girl’s body was found in the bedroom of an apartment of this building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh police officer finds and returns serviceman's lost wallet
During the holidays, officer of the patrol guard battalion of...
 Lebanese court forbids Ghosn to leave country
Carlos Ghosn, who was under house arrest in Tokyo, fled in late December…
Prisoners of convicts hospital in Armenia stop hunger strike
The report also denies the information that there were eight prisoners on hunger strike…
More than billion animals die in Australian forest fires
Professor Chris R. Dickman found that over 800 million animals were victims of fires in the state of New South Wales…
Preventive measure for 3 of 5 accused in unlawful adoption of Armenian children case appealed
Razmik Abrahamyan, Liana Karapetyan and D. Grigoryan have been released on bail…
Trudeau, Trump discuss situation in Iraq and plane crash in Iran
The statement noted that the leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the situation in Iraq and further steps regarding Iran…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos