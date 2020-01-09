Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on applying a disciplinary penalty against chairman of the Military Industry Committee Avetik Kerobyan, reports the website of the Government of Armenia.
“Governed by Article 220, point 1 of part 1 of Article 223 and Article 226 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Armenia, the reprimand type of disciplinary penalty shall be applied against chairperson of the Military Industry Committee Avetik Kerobyan for improper performance of duties,” the decision reads.