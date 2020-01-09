News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head
Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Military Industry Committee head
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on applying a disciplinary penalty against chairman of the Military Industry Committee Avetik Kerobyan, reports the website of the Government of Armenia.

“Governed by Article 220, point 1 of part 1 of Article 223 and Article 226 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Armenia, the reprimand type of disciplinary penalty shall be applied against chairperson of the Military Industry Committee Avetik Kerobyan for improper performance of duties,” the decision reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos