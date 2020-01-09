Armenian PM's press secretary quits, WB forecasts 5.1% economic growth in Armenia, 09.01.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia related top news as of 09.01.2020:
· Armenian PM’s press secretary Vladimir Karapetyan has quitted.
"This one year of working in Prime Minister Pashinyan's office was a great experience," he noted in a Facebook post. “As I had promised before my appointment, I did it with enthusiasm and dedication. Thank you."
· The trial of Armenian second President Robert Kocharyan continued in Yerevan on Thursday after the break as judge Anna Danibekyan was on vacation.
Meanwhile, supporters of Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan held a protest in front of the Yerevan court.
"There is no court, law and justice in Armenia," said a supporter.
· Armenia's economic growth is projected at 5.1% for 2020, 5.2% for 2021 and 2022, the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects for 2020 January report said.
Although economic growth rates tend to decline in the South Caucasus, Armenia's growth forecasts are stable compared to neighboring countries.
· Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda, said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to Permanent Council.
“The OSCE has proven time and again that it can deploy to conflict and post-conflict settings, often where and when no one else can,” he said noting: “Conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions and related mechanisms, and the Transdniestrian Settlement Process will also be high on the Chairmanship’s agenda.”
· In 2019, 73 cases of carbon monoxide poisoning were recorded in Armenia, which is eight cases more than in 2018, the director of the Ambulance CJSC Taguhi Stepanyan told reporters.
Many cases of poisoning were recorded only in December 2019.