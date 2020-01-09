European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal

President of the European Council Charles Michel has called on Iran to observe the Iranian nuclear deal. This is what he declared during phone talks with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.
“I just spoke with Hassan Rouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible act,” Michel tweeted.
