News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal
European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

President of the European Council Charles Michel has called on Iran to observe the Iranian nuclear deal. This is what he declared during phone talks with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

“I just spoke with Hassan Rouhani about recent developments. JCPOA remains crucial for global security. I called Iran not to pose irreversible act,” Michel tweeted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal
Trump Wednesday addressed the American people...
 Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal
“The prime minister spoke with President Rouhani of Iran this morning…
Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal
Iran and Europe are striving to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Iranian nuclear deal…
Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects
If they return and will generally implement the deal, Iran could have discussions within the 5 + 1 format...
 EU spares no efforts to save Iranian nuclear deal
The EC President also reaffirmed the need to reduce tensions in the region…
Rouhani declares conditions for restarting talks
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos