Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted London’s continued commitment to the Iranian nuclear deal.
His remarks came during a phone talk with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Reuters reported referring to Johnson’s spokesperson.
“The prime minister spoke with President Rouhani of Iran this morning. They discussed the situation in the region following the death of Qassem Soleimani and the prime minister called for an end to hostilities,” the spokesman told reporters. “The prime minister underlined the UK’s continued commitment to the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or nuclear deal) and to ongoing dialogue to avoid nuclear proliferation and reduce tensions.”
According to him, the Iranian deal was the best arrangement available.