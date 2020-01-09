Armenia army chief discusses politico-military situation in region

YEREVAN. – On January 9, the Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, held a consultation with the leadership of the army and its general staff, summarizing the work done in 2019, and outlining the key events planned for 2020 and the specifics of their implementation, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed.
The politico-military situation in the region was also discussed.
In addition, Davtyan gave instructions to the heads of the responsible divisions toward correcting the shortcomings revealed in 2019, and properly implementing the events planned for January.