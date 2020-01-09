MFA: Issue of deploying US military bases in Georgia is not considered

The issue of deploying US military bases in Georgia is not being considered, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani told reporters.
The Georgian FM noted that Tbilisi is closely following developments in the Middle East, News-Georgia reported.
According to him, it is in the Georgian interests to de-escalate the situation.
There are no Georgian citizens in Baghdad, but they are located in northern Iraq, he added.
Relations between the US and Iran escalated in early January after the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq as a result of an American missile strike. Iran launched missiles at two bases in Iraq in response. According to Washington, not a single American was hurt. After the blow, Trump said the US will introduce sanctions on Iran.