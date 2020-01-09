News
Abkhazia President may declare martial law
Abkhazia President may declare martial law
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Based on the results of the session of the Security Council of Abkhazia, President Raul Khajimban has declared that power structures are working under an enhanced regime and that he may declare martial law.

“As guarantor of the Constitution, I have given the necessary assignments to prevent the development of a situation that will be out of the legal framework. In this difficult situation, we need to keep calm and not pose a threat to the existence of our state. All state bodies are working under an extraordinary regime. Power structures are operating under an enhanced regime. If necessary, martial law will be declared,” the President’s statement reads.
