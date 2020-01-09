Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal

Russia doesn’t agree with US President Donald Trump’s call on guarantor countries to exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear deal, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Trump Wednesday addressed the American people following Iran’s attack on US military facilities in Iraq and advised the Russian Federation and other countries to exit the JCPOA.
The US President is certain that Tehran needs to give up its “nuclear ambitions” and drew attention to the fact that the US is ready to start working on the conclusion of a new deal to make the world a safer place.