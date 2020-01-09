News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.62
EUR
532.33
RUB
7.84
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal
Russia doesn't agree with Trump's call to exit Iranian nuclear deal
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russia doesn’t agree with US President Donald Trump’s call on guarantor countries to exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear deal, reports RIA Novosti, citing the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trump Wednesday addressed the American people following Iran’s attack on US military facilities in Iraq and advised the Russian Federation and other countries to exit the JCPOA.

The US President is certain that Tehran needs to give up its “nuclear ambitions” and drew attention to the fact that the US is ready to start working on the conclusion of a new deal to make the world a safer place.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Boris Johnson states London's continued commitment to Iranian nuclear deal
“The prime minister spoke with President Rouhani of Iran this morning…
European Council President calls on Iran to observe Iranian nuclear deal
President of the European Council Charles Michel has...
 Rouhani says Iran seeks to strengthen nuclear deal
Iran and Europe are striving to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Iranian nuclear deal…
Iranian Permanent Representative to UN: US should return to nuclear deal for discussions on its aspects
If they return and will generally implement the deal, Iran could have discussions within the 5 + 1 format...
 EU spares no efforts to save Iranian nuclear deal
The EC President also reaffirmed the need to reduce tensions in the region…
Rouhani declares conditions for restarting talks
President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos