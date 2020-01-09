Armenian government holds discussion on country's energy system

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan today chaired a discussion on Armenia’s energy security.
Avinyan stated that, taking into consideration the potential challenges in the region, it is very important to assess, analyze and understand all the risks and dangers that Armenia’s energy system may face and pinpointed the paths to neutralize those risks and dangers.
Issues related to energy self-sufficiency, the increase of the level of access to electricity supply, the introduction of new infrastructures and the ensuring of a sustainable electric network were discussed. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures and other government agencies presented the possible scenarios for the development of events and the necessary steps to be taken by the government for each scenario and the sequence of actions. Summing up the results of the discussion, the participants stated that today Armenia is ready for any development of events and that the government can fully ensure the self-sufficient and sovereign operation of the energy system.