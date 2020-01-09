News
Bright Armenia faction organizing meetings with heads of country's security sector
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly is organizing meetings with heads of the security sector of the Republic of Armenia. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Bright Armenia faction is organizing meetings with the heads of the security sector of the Republic of Armenia to consider issues related to internal and external security and share our approaches to the challenges for the security of our country and people,” he wrote.
