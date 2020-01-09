Abkhazia’s parliament speaker Valery Kvarchia hospitalized with heart attack

Abkhazia’s parliament speaker Valery Kvarchia was hospitalized with a heart attack after a meeting with the deputy corps on the situation in the republic, an employee of the parliament’s office told TASS.
Meanwhile, a protest rally by the presidential administration continues. The situation is calm, but people do not differ.
One of the organizers of the protest came out to the meeting and confirmed that the main requirement is a new presidential election. Protesters gathered at the Presidential Administration are waiting for the decision of the country's parliament.